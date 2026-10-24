So long, Coach Osborne

You cannot celebrate at a nightclub what you prayed for in church.

This was a message often shared by the late Epeli Osborne, the head coach who guided Suva Grammar School's (SGS) Under-18 rugby team to this year's prestigious Deans Trophy title.

The school held a tribute service in its hall yesterday to honour Osborne, whose influence extended beyond the rugby field to the lives of the players he mentored.

SGS Under-18 team manager Evia Bainivalu described Osborne as a kind-hearted coach, mentor and father figure who helped build unity within the team.

“He was a great role model to the boys, a mentor and a father figure to them,” Bainivalu said.

“He has also positively impacted the lives of our individual players and created unity within the group. We prayed together; we laughed together.

“His life has taught us to work together as a team.”

Former SGS Deans Trophy winner Filipe Corerega, who played alongside Osborne in 2001, said the late coach had displayed maturity and character from a young age.

“He was the youngest member of the 2001 Grammar team that won the Deans title, but the way he carried himself was as if he was more matured than the rest of the squad,” Corerega said.

Speaking on behalf of his former teammates, Corerega said Osborne had answered the school's call to help guide its rugby teams from Under-14 to Under-18 level, leaving a standard for future players to follow.

This year's SGS Under-18 Deans Trophy-winning captain, Waisele Bolakoro, said Osborne treated every player equally and supported them in pursuing their goals.

“He will always treat us equally. He loved and always cared for us. He would always help us in trying to achieve our goals and ambitions,” Bolakoro said.

He thanked the team management for appointing him captain and Osborne for believing in him and making sacrifices to guide the team.

“Vinaka vakalevu, Coach Osborne,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Osborne family, Savenui Kalou thanked the school for organising the tribute and helping shape Osborne's values during his time as a student.

Kalou also sought forgiveness on behalf of the family for any wrongdoing by Osborne.

Osborne was laid to rest today at the new Suva cemetary, leaving behind a legacy of discipline, faith and dedication to the young players he mentored.

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