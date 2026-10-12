Weightlifting Fiji eyes New Zealand schools competition
The proposed New Zealand trip would give Fiji's young lifters an opportunity to compete internationally and gain valuable experience.
Tuesday 13 October 2026 | 06:30
Taniela Rainibogi during a training session on October 12, 2026.
Photo: Josua Buredua
Weightlifting Fiji is planning to select a team of young lifters to compete at the New Zealand Schools Weightlifting Championships in September next year.
This followed an encouraging turnout at its Fiji Day national competition last Saturday.
Head coach Henry Elder said more than 60 secondary school students participated in the competition, marking the first time students had competed in a national weightlifting event.
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"We didn't expect the turnout. It was a good competition, and we saw a lot of potential and talent," Elder told SUNsports.
Students from Navosa Central, Gospel High School and Lomary Secondary School were among those who competed.
Elder said 15 to 20 students stood out with their performances, despite many having been introduced to the sport only four weeks earlier.
"Many of the students have only learned the sport in the past month, but we were pleased with the turnout as a whole," he said.
Weightlifting Fiji is also considering holding competitions at the end of each school term to give young athletes more opportunities to develop their skills and gain competition experience.
Elder said discussions were underway with the federation's president and coaches to organise the proposed events, potentially during school holidays.
"We are expecting a lot of new talent that will join Weightlifting Fiji in the coming weeks," he said.
The proposed New Zealand trip would give Fiji's young lifters an opportunity to compete internationally and gain valuable experience.
Elder said the support from schools and teams at the Fiji Day competition was encouraging as the federation continued to strengthen its grassroots development programme.
"We are really pleased with the support shown by the teams and schools in the competition," he said.