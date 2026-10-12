Weightlifting

Weightlifting Fiji eyes New Zealand schools competition

The proposed New Zealand trip would give Fiji's young lifters an opportunity to compete interna­tionally and gain valuable expe­rience.

Tuesday 13 October 2026 | 06:30

Taniela Rainibogi during a training session on October 12, 2026.

Taniela Rainibogi during a training session on October 12, 2026.

Photo: Josua Buredua

Weightlifting Fiji is plan­ning to select a team of young lifters to compete at the New Zealand Schools Weightlifting Championships in September next year.

This followed an encouraging turnout at its Fiji Day national competition last Saturday.

Head coach Henry Elder said more than 60 secondary school students participated in the com­petition, marking the first time students had competed in a na­tional weightlifting event.

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"We didn't expect the turnout. It was a good competition, and we saw a lot of potential and talent," Elder told SUNsports.

Students from Navosa Central, Gospel High School and Lomary Secondary School were among those who competed.

Elder said 15 to 20 students stood out with their performanc­es, despite many having been introduced to the sport only four weeks earlier.

"Many of the students have only learned the sport in the past month, but we were pleased with the turnout as a whole," he said.

Weightlifting Fiji is also consid­ering holding competitions at the end of each school term to give young athletes more opportuni­ties to develop their skills and gain competition experience.

Elder said discussions were underway with the federation's president and coaches to organ­ise the proposed events, poten­tially during school holidays.

"We are expecting a lot of new talent that will join Weightlift­ing Fiji in the coming weeks," he said.

The proposed New Zealand trip would give Fiji's young lifters an opportunity to compete interna­tionally and gain valuable expe­rience.

Elder said the support from schools and teams at the Fiji Day competition was encouraging as the federation continued to strengthen its grassroots devel­opment programme.

"We are really pleased with the support shown by the teams and schools in the competition," he said.


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