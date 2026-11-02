Fiji Airways sets world record with 507-voice beach choir

Fiji Airways has set a new world record for the Largest Beach Choir after bringing together 507 singers on Natadola Beach in a celebration of music, culture and community spirit.

The record-breaking feat was achieved on October 17 at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, with the performance officially accredited by World Record Certification (WRCAC).

The choir comprised local singing groups, Fiji Airways staff, musicians and members of the airline's sponsored sporting teams, including players from the Fijian Drua and Fiji Rugby Union.

Participants performed Pharrell Williams' Happy and This Is Me from The Greatest Showman against the backdrop of Natadola Beach, widely regarded as one of the world's most picturesque beaches.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah said the achievement reflected the unique ability of Fijians to unite people through music and culture.

“Fijians have a wonderful way of bringing people together, and music is one of the ways we share that spirit with the world. Seeing so many people from different communities come together on Natadola Beach to create something special was a powerful expression of what makes Fiji unique,” Mr Scurrah said.

He said the event embodied the airline's goal of showcasing Fiji's warmth and hospitality to a global audience.

“As The World's Happiest Airline, we want to share Fiji's warmth, hospitality and happiness with the world. This achievement brought that ambition to life in a way that our people, our communities and our partners can be proud of.”

Mr Scurrah added: “More than a world record, this was a celebration of what we can achieve when we come together.”

World Record Certification officer James R. Nichols said the achievement highlighted the power of music to unite communities.

“This achievement is a wonderful example of how music can bring people together and turn a shared passion into something extraordinary,” Mr Nichols said.

“Bringing together singers from across Fiji to perform simultaneously on the beautiful shores of Natadola Bay is not only an impressive accomplishment, but also a celebration of Fiji's strong community spirit and rich musical culture. We are proud to recognise this remarkable achievement and congratulate everyone who contributed to making this world record possible.”

The world record attempt forms part of Finding Happiness, a documentary currently in development with Resonant Blue and presented by Fiji Airways.

The airline said the achievement celebrates the people and communities at the heart of Fiji Airways while reinforcing its commitment to sharing Fiji's unique spirit with the world.