Ouvacast to bring island groove to Uprising Music Festival

The six-member Nadi band will showcase its blend of Afrobeat, reggae, R&B and local vude at the November 14 beachfront music festival.

From a musical dream shared by siblings to performing on some of Fiji's live entertainment stages, Nadi-based Ouvacast Entertainment Fiji is preparing to bring its island groove to the FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026.

The six-member band will perform at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on Saturday, November 14, joining local and regional artists for the 13-hour beachfront music event.

Known for blending Afrobeat, R&B, reggae and local vude, Ouvacast has developed a sound that combines contemporary international influences with Fiji's musical traditions.

The band is led by owner, manager and vocalist Nicky Beddoes, whose family has longstanding connections to Fiji's music industry.

Members of Ouvacast come from the families of renowned Fijian singers Bill Beddoes and the late Lia Osborne.

While that musical heritage has helped shape the group, Ouvacast has worked to establish its own identity through live performances, collaborations and a willingness to experiment with different genres.

Its versatility allows the band to move between relaxed acoustic performances and energetic sets aimed at getting audiences on their feet.

Songs such as “Tagi Lo” reflect the group's approach to combining modern sounds with Pacific storytelling and musical influences.

From family roots to the festival stage

Ouvacast's journey has also been shaped by perseverance.

During periods of economic hardship in the Western Division, the sibling-based group continued rehearsing, performing and collaborating with local musicians to keep its music going.

Those experiences helped the band build its reputation within Fiji's live entertainment industry.

Rather than relying solely on its family connections, Ouvacast has continued developing its sound and stage presence through regular performances.

Its appearance at the FMF Uprising Music Festival will provide another opportunity to showcase that experience before a wider audience.

The festival is expected to feature upgraded sound, lighting and LED production, providing a larger platform for the band's live performance.

For music lovers, Ouvacast's set will offer a mix of contemporary beats, familiar island rhythms and the local vude influences that form part of its musical identity.

Festival details

The FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 will take place at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on Saturday, November 14.

The 13-hour event will feature a mix of local and regional performers.

General admission tickets cost $60, while tickets for children under 12 cost $10.

Tickets are available online through TicketMax Fiji and at selected outlets, including Uprising Beach Resort, Indulge Wines and Spirits outlets in Pacific Harbour, Lami, Yadua and Vitogo, and Bold n Beautiful Cosmetics at Damodar City and Yatu Lau Arcade.