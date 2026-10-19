Today's paperLoginSign up
Technology

Datec Fiji wins top Lenovo Partner Award

Chief operating officer Veer Sharma receives the Lenovo Legend Award as Datec Fiji is named a finalist in two other categories.

Tuesday 20 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 20 October 2026 | 13:29 FJT

Datec Fiji chief executive officer Vinit Nand and Chief Operating Officer, Veer Sharma.

Datec Fiji chief executive officer Vinit Nand and Chief Operating Officer, Veer Sharma.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

Datec Fiji has earned international recognition after winning the One Lenovo Partner of the Year 2026 award in Sydney, Australia, while its chief operating officer, Veer Sharma, received the Lenovo Legend Award.

The awards were presented at the Lenovo 360 Evolve ’26 Awards, where Datec was also named a finalist in two other categories: IDG SMB Partner of the Year and ISG Partner of the Year.

The recognition highlights Datec’s partnership with global technology company Lenovo and comes after more than 40 years of providing information and communications technology (ICT) services in Fiji.

Related stories

Datec Fiji chief executive officer Vinit Nand said the award reflected the trust customers had placed in the company and its responsibility to help Fiji advance through technology.

“For Datec, this award is much more than recognition of what we have achieved. It represents the trust our customers have placed in us and our responsibility to continue helping Fiji move forward through technology,” Mr Nand said.

Datec’s role extends beyond selling technology products to helping organisations identify their needs, implement solutions and adapt to changing technological demands.

The company’s experience in Fiji’s ICT sector has seen it navigate several generations of technological change, with organisations now facing growing demands in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and modern infrastructure.

Mr Nand said Datec remained focused on helping customers understand and adopt new technologies to improve their operations and achieve long-term business goals.

Mr Sharma’s Lenovo Legend Award recognised his contribution to strengthening the partnership between Lenovo and Datec and developing technology opportunities for customers in Fiji.


Head of Human Resources ( Anurashika Prasad), Head of digital solution (Asheel Singh) , Chief Operating Officer ( Veer Sharma), Chief Executive Officer (Vinit Nand), Head of IT (Ronald Sharma),Head of Sales, Public Enterprise (Anand Sharma). Photo: Asenaca Ratu

From left: Datec Fiji Head of Human Resources Anurashika Prasad, Head of digital solution Asheel Singh, Chief Operating Officer Veer Sharma, chief executive officer Vinit Nand, Head of IT Ronald Sharma and Head of Sales and Public Enterprise Anand Sharma.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu


Mr Sharma said the award reflected the collective efforts of both companies, their teams and the customers they served.

“While it may be an individual recognition, achievements like this are never achieved alone. It represents years of collaboration between Lenovo and Datec, the dedication of our team, and most importantly, the trust our customers continue to place in us,” he said.

He said Datec would continue working to ensure global technological innovations delivered practical benefits for organisations in Fiji.

The awards also highlighted the ability of a Fijian ICT business to compete alongside regional partners from Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Datec will continue investing in local technical expertise, its workforce and international partnerships as it works to bring emerging technologies to Fijian businesses, government organisations and communities.

Explore more on these topics

Business FijiTechnology

Most popular

A view of Sigatoka Town. Inset: Nadroga Navosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Suresh Naidu.
Nation

Nadroga business community stresses stability in constitutional debate

Stakeholders from different institutions during the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) Awareness Programme in Suva on October 19, 2026.
Nation

Call for centralised disaster response centre

Two farms in the Naruwai farming area were uncovered during a police operation.
Crime

More than 2,300 marijuana plants destroyed in Savusavu Raid

Fiji Bati rep Waqa Blake scores a try during the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Group A match between Fiji and the Cook Islands. The match took place at Mcdonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia on October 18, 2026. Fiji won 40-12.
Rugby League

Bati turn focus to Australia after cruising past Cook Islands

Action between Macuata and Suva
Rugby

Macuata coach proud despite quarterfinal defeat

Action between BA and Nadroga
Rugby

Captain Volavola urges Nadroga to fix discipline

School students of west schools during the Global Handwashing Day 2026 at Girmit Centre in Lautoka.
Lifestyle

‘Handwashing should be a lifelong habit’

Kinisimere Ranadi at her roadside stall at Navau in Ba.
Lifestyle

Nature’s harvest keeps Ranadi earning at 67

The Celebrity Solstice cruise ship docked at the Lautoka wharf. Inset: Deb and Nick Robinson at the Lautoka Wharf. 
Travel

Retired couple enjoy life of travel, adventure