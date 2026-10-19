Datec Fiji wins top Lenovo Partner Award

Datec Fiji has earned international recognition after winning the One Lenovo Partner of the Year 2026 award in Sydney, Australia, while its chief operating officer, Veer Sharma, received the Lenovo Legend Award.

The awards were presented at the Lenovo 360 Evolve ’26 Awards, where Datec was also named a finalist in two other categories: IDG SMB Partner of the Year and ISG Partner of the Year.

The recognition highlights Datec’s partnership with global technology company Lenovo and comes after more than 40 years of providing information and communications technology (ICT) services in Fiji.

Datec Fiji chief executive officer Vinit Nand said the award reflected the trust customers had placed in the company and its responsibility to help Fiji advance through technology.

“For Datec, this award is much more than recognition of what we have achieved. It represents the trust our customers have placed in us and our responsibility to continue helping Fiji move forward through technology,” Mr Nand said.

Datec’s role extends beyond selling technology products to helping organisations identify their needs, implement solutions and adapt to changing technological demands.

The company’s experience in Fiji’s ICT sector has seen it navigate several generations of technological change, with organisations now facing growing demands in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and modern infrastructure.

Mr Nand said Datec remained focused on helping customers understand and adopt new technologies to improve their operations and achieve long-term business goals.

Mr Sharma’s Lenovo Legend Award recognised his contribution to strengthening the partnership between Lenovo and Datec and developing technology opportunities for customers in Fiji.





From left: Datec Fiji Head of Human Resources Anurashika Prasad, Head of digital solution Asheel Singh, Chief Operating Officer Veer Sharma, chief executive officer Vinit Nand, Head of IT Ronald Sharma and Head of Sales and Public Enterprise Anand Sharma. Photo: Asenaca Ratu





Mr Sharma said the award reflected the collective efforts of both companies, their teams and the customers they served.

“While it may be an individual recognition, achievements like this are never achieved alone. It represents years of collaboration between Lenovo and Datec, the dedication of our team, and most importantly, the trust our customers continue to place in us,” he said.

He said Datec would continue working to ensure global technological innovations delivered practical benefits for organisations in Fiji.

The awards also highlighted the ability of a Fijian ICT business to compete alongside regional partners from Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Datec will continue investing in local technical expertise, its workforce and international partnerships as it works to bring emerging technologies to Fijian businesses, government organisations and communities.