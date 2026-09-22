Technology

Pacific newsrooms race ahead on AI without policies, study finds

Research across 11 Pacific countries finds more than half of respondents are already publishing AI-assisted content.

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 10:00

From Left: Eira Martin Edwards and Jenni Ryall, Founder/Director at the PINA summit at Wasawasa resort, Savusavu in September 23, 2026

From Left: Other Labs team Eira Martin Edwards and founder Jenni Ryall at the PINA summit at Wasawasa resort, Savusavu in September 23, 2026

Photo: Talei Roko

Pacific news organisations are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) faster than they are developing policies to govern its use, new research presented at the Pacific Islands News Association Media (PINA) Summit in Savusavu has found.

The study surveyed news organisations across 11 Pacific countries and found that 26 of 49 respondents were already publishing AI-assisted content, while 39 had no formal AI policy or only basic guidelines.

Research lead for Other Labs Eira Martin Edwards said the findings showed AI adoption was moving ahead of newsroom accountability.

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“AI adoption is ahead of policy and accountability,” Ms Edwards said.

The research also found that many journalists were using AI through personal accounts, with only six organisations reporting full access to enterprise AI accounts.

Other Labs director and founder Jenni Ryall said the programme was designed to provide Pacific newsrooms with longer-term support rather than short-term training.

“We know that’s a big need. You can’t do a programme and experiment if you don’t have access to the tools that you want to play around with,” Ms Ryall said.

Ms Edwards recommended subsidising enterprise AI accounts, providing long-term capability-building programmes and implementation support, and developing local AI expertise through mentors and trainers.

She also recommended building safety and governance into AI programmes, investing separately in Pacific-language capabilities, and prioritising technology that improves newsroom workflows and business operations over AI-generated content.

The PINA Summit is currently underway at Wasawasa Resort in Savusavu.

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