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Crime

Ba sacrilege suspect charged

Police allege religious statues stolen from temples were later found damaged.

Monday 09 November 2026 | 09:30

Updated 09 November 2026 | 10:47 FJT

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A 33-year-old man from Varavu, Ba, who was arrested in connection with a series of alleged sacrilege offences in the Ba area, has been charged.

Police said the accused faces three counts of sacrilege and six counts of breach of order of suspended sentence.

It is alleged that the man unlawfully entered three temples and stole religious statues, which were later found damaged.

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The accused is expected to be produced at a special sitting of the Ba Magistrate Court today.


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