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Crime

Vakarise death file head to prosecutions

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says investigators are compiling the file after receiving the full post-mortem report.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 12:00

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Jone Vakarisi.

The late Jone Vakarise.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Police have received the full post-mortem examination report into the death of drug accused Jone Vakarise and will soon submit the investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed this yesterday.

Mr Tudravu said the report arrived on Wednesday night, ending a delay caused by tests that had to be sent overseas.

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“We want to confirm everything before we send it to DPP for legal opinion,” he said.

He said all suspects had been interviewed and investigators were now compiling the file.

Asked about others allegedly in the room wearing masks, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru said all identified suspects and persons of interest had been interviewed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters.

Mr Tudravu said the military had appointed a contact person to liaise with police and that many soldiers had provided statements.

Mr Vakarise died in military custody in April, and police classified his death as murder.

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