Police have submitted their findings into the death of Iveri Tuimasi, who died in June following an alleged assault by police during a raid on Beqa Island, to the Resident Magistrate for a decision.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru confirmed this yesterday.

Mr Tuimasi's wife alleged that he was assaulted by police officers and a soldier during a raid at Dakuni Village on March 27.

Meanwhile, ACP Seru said the investigation into the death of Sakiasi Radravu had concluded, with the findings submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

“The investigation has concluded and the findings are currently also with the Office of DPP for the legal advice,” she said.

Twelve officers were placed under internal investigation following Mr Radravu's death.

The Human Rights Commission has raised serious concerns and is monitoring complaints of brutality linked to drug raids.