Today's paperLoginSign up
Economy

Drying water sources threaten vegetable farmer’s livelihood

Farmer hopes rain will arrive before conditions worsen.

Thursday 05 November 2026 | 16:00

Updated 05 November 2026 | 18:05 FJT

Save
Ajit Singh and his wife Monika Singh at the Lautoka Market.

Ajit Singh and his wife Monika Singh at the Lautoka Market.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

The drying up of boreholes, rivers and creeks is making vegetable farming increasingly difficult for a Lautoka market vendor, who says prolonged dry weather is threatening his livelihood and reducing the supply of fresh produce.

Ajit Singh, who has spent between 10 and 15 years selling vegetables at the Lautoka Market, said the lack of rain had made it difficult to maintain his crops and find enough water for irrigation.

The 47-year-old said a small creek near his home and farm was drying up, while boreholes he relied on for irrigation were also providing insufficient water.

Related stories

Mr Singh said he normally relied on boreholes and, during the rainy season, water from a nearby river to sustain his vegetable farming.

However, the prolonged dry spell had left him struggling to keep his crops growing. "The main problem is the water. We need rain," he said.

His farming difficulties have also affected the vegetables he can bring to market, with tomatoes particularly difficult to grow because of their water requirements.

Mr Singh sells English cabbage, Chinese cabbage, cucumber, chillies, ginger and tomatoes, with prices varying according to availability.

English cabbage sells for $3 a bundle, Chinese cabbage for $2, chillies for $2 a heap, ginger for $5 a kilogram and cucumber for $3 a heap. Tomatoes sell for between $3 and $4, depending on availability.

He said the reduced availability of vegetables had affected market supply and contributed to higher prices.

Mr Singh previously worked as a sugarcane cutter in Ba before moving into vegetable farming and market vending.

He now works alongside his wife, who also sells vegetables and handicrafts to support their household.

Despite the challenges, Mr Singh said he would continue looking for alternative water sources to keep his farming activities going.

He hopes the coming Diwali celebrations will coincide with rainfall, which he believes would provide much-needed relief to farmers.


Explore more on these topics

FijiEl NiñoAgriculture

Most popular

Rape
Courts and Law

Supreme Court slashes sentence over 'double counting' errors

Three accused, including two juveniles, have appeared in court over the death of 28-year-old Filipe Bulimaibau in Suva.
Courts and Law

Trio remanded after alleged fatal assault in Suva

court
Courts and Law

Supreme Court overturns Goundar convictions, orders retrial

Youngstars FC
Football

Youngstars ready

Kitione Kamikamica played his last match with Vannes on September 12, 2025.
Rugby

Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker

FRU board chairman John Sanday.
Rugby

Tonga eyes Skipper Cup entry

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.
What's On

Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

taxi
Transport

Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister

Melbourne Cup hats
Entertainment

Melbourne Cup luncheon celebrates Fiji-Australia ties