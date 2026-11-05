Drying water sources threaten vegetable farmer’s livelihood

The drying up of boreholes, rivers and creeks is making vegetable farming increasingly difficult for a Lautoka market vendor, who says prolonged dry weather is threatening his livelihood and reducing the supply of fresh produce.

Ajit Singh, who has spent between 10 and 15 years selling vegetables at the Lautoka Market, said the lack of rain had made it difficult to maintain his crops and find enough water for irrigation.

The 47-year-old said a small creek near his home and farm was drying up, while boreholes he relied on for irrigation were also providing insufficient water.

Mr Singh said he normally relied on boreholes and, during the rainy season, water from a nearby river to sustain his vegetable farming.

However, the prolonged dry spell had left him struggling to keep his crops growing. "The main problem is the water. We need rain," he said.

His farming difficulties have also affected the vegetables he can bring to market, with tomatoes particularly difficult to grow because of their water requirements.

Mr Singh sells English cabbage, Chinese cabbage, cucumber, chillies, ginger and tomatoes, with prices varying according to availability.

English cabbage sells for $3 a bundle, Chinese cabbage for $2, chillies for $2 a heap, ginger for $5 a kilogram and cucumber for $3 a heap. Tomatoes sell for between $3 and $4, depending on availability.

He said the reduced availability of vegetables had affected market supply and contributed to higher prices.

Mr Singh previously worked as a sugarcane cutter in Ba before moving into vegetable farming and market vending.

He now works alongside his wife, who also sells vegetables and handicrafts to support their household.

Despite the challenges, Mr Singh said he would continue looking for alternative water sources to keep his farming activities going.

He hopes the coming Diwali celebrations will coincide with rainfall, which he believes would provide much-needed relief to farmers.



