Acting A-G Turaga resigns from Cabinet, remains MP

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has resigned from Cabinet.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed the resignation this afternoon following today’s Cabinet meeting and said he had accepted it.

Mr Rabuka said Mr Turaga remains a Member of Parliament and a member of the People’s Alliance Party.

No one has been appointed to act in the role at this stage, as Mr Rabuka seeks advice from the Solicitor-General’s Office.

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