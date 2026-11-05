Pacific Transport Limited is calling on authorities to take action after three of its buses were stoned within 12 days.

Incidents were reported at Veisari and Nadonumai in Lami, and Sabeto in Nadi.

The attacks left windows broken and cost the company more than $1000 in repairs.

The latest incident happened at Nadonumai last night when a bus travelling from Lautoka to Suva, carrying about 25 to 30 passengers, was targeted.

Pacific Transport Limited traffic manager Rajesh Tilak said the seats near the broken windows were unoccupied at the time and, fortunately, no passengers were injured.

He said the company was concerned that someone could be seriously hurt if the attacks continued.

The first incident happened on October 24 at Veisari, involving a chartered bus carrying passengers.

Another bus was targeted at Sabeto in Nadi on October 31, before the third incident at Nadonumai.

“All three buses suffered broken side windows and luckily no passengers were injured,” Mr Tilak said.

He appealed to members of the public to stop the attacks, warning that flying glass could injure passengers and distract drivers, who needed to remain focused on the road.

"Just by throwing a stone, you can really hurt somebody," he said.

Nadonumai resident Sakeasi Tupou said youths from other areas, including Veisari and Delainavesi, often gathered in the area.

“These are youths from other places. Every night, around 7pm, they start to gather at the roadside,” he said.

He raised concerns about activities taking place in the area and the need for the community to remain alert.

Another resident, Anaseini Vulako, condemned the attacks and called on police to ensure those responsible were caught and brought to justice.

“Police need to get them out so that they can learn. It’s very dangerous.

“These youths are the ones in secondary schools. They’re so young.”

She said the matter needed to be taken seriously before someone was injured.

The matter has been reported to police, and investigations are under way.