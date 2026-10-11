Fijian civil servants who worked behind the scenes to deliver the Pacific's first-ever Pre-COP31 climate conference have been recognised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

At an appreciation event in Nadi last Friday, officials acknowledged the dedication and professionalism of staff involved in organising the landmark climate meeting, which brought together regional and international partners ahead of COP31 in Türkiye next month.

The workforce supported a wide range of operations, including diplomatic and protocol services, logistics, delegate coordination and accreditation, communications and event management.





Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Solo Mara.





Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Solo Mara, thanked officers across Government agencies for their commitment and sacrifices in ensuring the event's success.

"To our officers across ministries, departments and supporting agencies, I want you to know that your work has been recognised and is sincerely appreciated. Many of you worked extra hours, adjusted your schedules, and took on responsibilities beyond your normal duties," he said.

"You did so with professionalism, patience and a shared determination to deliver."

Ambassador Mara said the successful hosting of the conference demonstrated the strength of cooperation across Fiji's public service.

"What I particularly wish to acknowledge is the unity and commitment demonstrated across the government service. Despite the scale and complexity of the operation, colleagues came together with a common purpose.

"That spirit of cooperation is one of our greatest strengths as a public service," he said.

He added that the climate conference was about more than hosting an international event.

"It was about giving our Pacific people a stronger voice in shaping their future," Ambassador Mara said, adding that civil servants understood the significance of that responsibility and gave their best to ensure its success.

Director for Climate Change and Environment Senivasa Waqairamasi echoed those sentiments, recognising the contribution of the workforce in elevating Pacific voices and climate priorities on the global stage.

The successful hosting of Pre-COP31 highlighted Fiji's ability to deliver major international events through inter-ministerial coordination, diplomatic engagement and collaboration with Australia, Tuvalu, and regional and international partners.

As momentum builds towards COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, in November, officials said the event was a reminder that successful diplomacy relies on the commitment, teamwork and sacrifices of those working behind the scenes.



