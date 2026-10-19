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Cure Kids Race to Survive raises over $628k for children’s health

The funds will support heart screening, treatment and continuing care, as well as access to medical oxygen for children with serious respiratory illnesses.

Tuesday 20 October 2026 | 04:00

Cure Kids Fiji chairman Tony Whitton with the cheque and the executives.

Cure Kids Fiji chairman Tony Whitton with the cheque and the executives.

Photo: Supplied

Cure Kids Race to Survive Fiji has raised FJ$628,466 for children’s health following five days of challenges and community visits involving more than 60 competitors and crew from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

The 2026 event, which returned after an eight-year absence, pushed cumulative fundraising beyond FJ$4 million.

The funds will support heart screening, treatment and ongoing care, as well as access to medical oxygen for children with serious respiratory illnesses.

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Cure Kids Fiji board member and event coordinator Murray Davison said the event aimed to showcase Fijian culture while helping competitors understand how their fundraising would make a difference.

“We are so proud of all our competitors, not only for their incredible fundraising efforts before the event, but also for their efforts over the last five days,” he said.

Cure Kids Fiji’s 2025 Annual Impact Report recorded that more than 6,800 people had been screened for rheumatic heart disease, including more than 4,000 schoolchildren. Ninety-two newly diagnosed patients were linked to treatment and ongoing care.

Since its launch, the organisation’s oxygen programme has distributed more than FJ$1.1 million worth of equipment and consumables, supporting treatment for more than 90,000 patients of all ages across Fiji.

Cure Kids Fiji chairman Tony Whitton said the funds raised would support further heart screening, oxygen supplies, community awareness and training.

The competition concluded at Mercure Nadi on Friday, with the funds contributing to health services delivered throughout the year.

During the event, competitors visited villages, schools and nursing stations across the Mamanuca Islands to see how the organisation’s work supports local communities.

At Yanuya Village, teams received a traditional welcome. At Mamanuca District Primary School, participants helped repaint classrooms, install roofing along a walkway and distribute hundreds of toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste donated by competitors to support dental education.

They also joined pupils in traditional games and distributed more than 50 new rugby balls.

At Yanuya Nursing Station, competitors learned how a solar power system installed through Cure Kids Fiji powers oxygen equipment, vaccine refrigeration and daily healthcare services.

The five-day competition featured three teams — Yadra, Yaloqaqa and Duavata — taking part in running, swimming, kayaking, hiking and other challenges across the Mamanuca Islands and Nadi region.

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