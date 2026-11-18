Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and the Attorney-General’s Office have been given until December to finalise any settlement in his civil suit over an alleged unlawful arrest in 2018.

The Bau chief filed a civil claim against the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander, the Commissioner of Police and the Office of the Attorney-General over his arrest on June 7, 2018.

He sought a declaration from the court that he was unlawfully arrested and detained by the military and Police for 30 hours. He is also seeking general damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages, for wrongful and unlawful detention.

He is further seeking general damages for the alleged breach of his constitutional rights.

The matter was called before Justice Anjala Wati yesterday. Ratu Epenisa’s lawyer, Gavin O’Driscoll, told the court that a proposed settlement would have been completed under the previous Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga.

However, further time was needed for the new Attorney-General, Sevuloni Valenitabua, to consider the settlement.

Justice Wati gave the parties until December 30 to continue exploring a settlement.

If no settlement is reached, the parties must file their pre-trial conference minutes by February 28, 2027, before a trial date is fixed.

The case will be called again in the High Court on March 17, 2027, at 10am for an update on settlement discussions and directions on the next steps.

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