Fiji Immigration is developing advanced border detection technology to identify potential human trafficking threats before travellers arrive in the country.

The proposed intelligence-led screening system will use passenger information to identify high-risk travellers as authorities respond to increasingly sophisticated trafficking networks and fraudulent travel documents.

Director of Immigration Amelia Komaisavai said traffickers were exploiting international migration routes, visitor permits and fraudulent documents to move victims into Fiji.

She warned that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) were making forged documents increasingly difficult to detect, with some appearing almost identical to genuine documents.

“Now with AI, this is a pretty challenging path for immigration,” she said.

The planned system forms part of a proposed Trafficking in Persons (TIP)-sensitive border management model designed to strengthen early detection and prevention.

It will use Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record data to help immigration officers assess potential risks and identify travellers requiring further screening.

The approach is intended to support targeted interviews and enable authorities to identify possible trafficking cases before travellers enter Fiji.

Ms Komaisavai said the technology would help officers detect threats earlier and strengthen immigration investigations.

“It’s a detection tool in terms of detecting or proactively detecting threats before its comes to the border and also we are excited about the new laws that have just commenced sometime last year.”

She said the department hoped to introduce the new detection tools next year or the following year.

The proposed technology is also expected to help speed up investigations.

Ms Komaisavai said recent legislative changes had strengthened Immigration's operational and prosecution powers, creating opportunities for closer cooperation with Police.

“Immigration is given operational powers in the laws and also prosecution powers; we have the police who are here, so with those powers, we can assist in investigations,” Ms Komaisavai said.

“We will explore the option and cooperation formally with the police in order to assist with the investigation.”

She also welcomed a suggestion by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku for stronger cooperation between Immigration and Police in trafficking investigations.

The proposed screening system is intended to strengthen Fiji's ability to identify trafficking risks while improving coordination between agencies responsible for border security and criminal investigations.