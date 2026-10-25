Diwali falls on November 8, public holiday November 9

Diwali will be celebrated in Fiji on Sunday, November 8, despite the Government gazetting Monday, November 9, as the public holiday.

The Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji, in collaboration with other prominent Brahman Sabhas in the country, confirmed the date yesterday.

Shree Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji national general secretary Pundit Krishneel Krishan Tiwari said members of the public should not confuse the date of the religious celebration with the Government's public holiday.

He clarified that the Diwali date issued in the Sabha calendar was November 8, while the public holiday would be observed the following day.

Respect religious traditions

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (Sanatan Fiji) national president Dhirendra Nand also urged organisations planning Diwali celebrations to respect Hindu religious and cultural practices.

Mr Nand said Diwali, the festival of lights, was one of the most sacred festivals in Sanatan Dharma.

"It symbolises the triumph of righteousness over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance," Mr Nand said.

"It is a time for prayer, devotion, family unity, charity and reflection on the values of Dharma."

Sanatan Fiji encouraged organisations holding traditional Hindu Diwali celebrations to avoid alcohol and intoxicating substances and provide vegetarian food that respected religious and cultural observances.

It also advised organisers to consult Hindu employees and appropriate religious representatives when planning celebrations.

The organisation encouraged traditional activities such as lighting diyas, sharing sweets, cultural programmes, charitable activities and family-friendly gatherings.

It further urged organisers to ensure Hindu employees and guests were not pressured to participate in activities that conflicted with their sincerely held religious convictions.

Caption: Shree Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji national general secretary Pundit Krishneel Krishan Tiwari in Suva on October 25, 2026. Photo: Supplied.