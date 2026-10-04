Nation

Farmers demand clarity on cane price

With three months remaining before the end of the year, Mr Lal called on Government to address farmers’ concerns over the cane price.

Sunday 04 October 2026 | 18:00

North, sugarcane farmers, MOGA, Government

Sugarcane harvesting gang cutters at a farm in Labasa.

Sampras Anand

Cane farmers are demanding clarity from Government on whether the $85 cane price will increase, with the National Farmers Union (NFU) warning that rising production costs are making the current price unsustainable.

NFU president Surendra Lal said despite numerous grower consultations around the country, farmers still did not have a clear indication of whether the price would increase.

Mr Lal fears the price may be retained, but hopes otherwise.

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With three months remaining before the end of the year, Mr Lal called on Government to address farmers’ concerns over the cane price.

"It is no longer sustainable to operate with the $85 per tonnage because operating cost is high," he said.

The October fuel price increase has added further pressure on farmers’ costs to supply cane to the mills.

While statistics show the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Labasa mill recorded a tonnes of cane to tonnes of sugar ratio of 9.1:1, farmers continue to face high operating costs.

Mr Lal called on Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna to provide clarity on whether Government was considering an increase.

The NFU said farmers who continued to harvest cane had little option but to supply it to the mills because it was their sole source of income.

Mr Lal warned that continued uncertainty could discourage farmers from remaining in the industry in the coming years.

Mr Tunabuna acknowledged the financial struggles faced by farmers and said adequate help would be provided.

He called for patience during the process.

Buceisau sector farmer Firoz Ali said the industry could bounce back if the cane price per tonne was increased.

Mr Ali said Government should consider the struggles faced by farmers and compensate them for their work with decent payments.

"The older generation is farming, but, the younger generation is consistently being discouraged to continue with such low prices," he believed.

Mr Ali said the El-Nino dry spell had intensified the struggle, with farmers having to plan water storage backups to ensure survival.

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