The Fiji’s Maritime Security Strategy 2026-2035, the first of its kind in the Pacific, was launched at the Novotel Hotel in Lami today.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua said agencies could not tackle modern maritime crime under “outdated laws and fragmented authorities”.

The strategy aims to improve coordination across Government, strengthen maritime domain awareness and clarify legal powers at sea.

Mr Tikoduadua said Fiji’s exclusive economic zone covered more than 1.28 million square kilometres, while 96 per cent of the country’s trade moved by sea.

He identified drug trafficking, human smuggling, illegal fishing, cyber threats and climate change as key threats. “Criminal networks are becoming more sophisticated and agile,” he said.

Mr Tikoduadua said maritime powers legislation, which had already been endorsed by Parliament, would form part of the reforms.

He also stressed that security measures must not come at the expense of people’s rights, freedoms and dignity.

The strategy was developed with support from the United Kingdom’s Integrated Security Fund, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and King’s College London.

UK Integrated Security Fund Pacific head Peter Thomas said work on the strategy began with discussions two years ago.

“The next challenge is turning that direction into coordinated and sustained action,” he said.

UNDP Effective Governance team leader Rustam Pulatov said discussions began in 2024.

“Maritime security cannot rest on the duties of any single ministry or agency,” he said. Mr Thomas said more than 1,000 Boatmaster licences had been awarded to community members.

Another 120 officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Navy, Fiji Police Force and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service had also received training.