Indigenous Bill faces implementation test

The success of the newly passed Rights of Indigenous Peoples Bill 2025 will depend on whether its proposed National Action Plan delivers practical improvements for indigenous communities through meaningful consultation, accountability and fair participation in the benefits of natural resources.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu told Parliament that the plan would be the main mechanism for putting the Bill’s commitments into action once the legislation was passed.

“The main way the Bill will put these commitments into action is through the National Action Plan,” Mr Vasu said.

The Minister must prepare and implement the plan after consulting the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (Great Council of Chiefs) and the iTaukei Affairs Board.

Mr Vasu said the plan would need to address injustice and discrimination, promote mutual respect, establish monitoring and accountability measures, and cover the sharing of benefits from natural resources, genetic resources, cultural resources and traditional knowledge.

He said consultations must reach indigenous communities and customary institutions, while also including women, young people, persons with disabilities, civil society and relevant public bodies.

“Consultations must be meaningful, not just a formality,” he said.

The Standing Committee retained a 12-month period for preparing the plan. Mr Vasu said the Ministry and relevant institutions would need to begin work early and coordinate their responsibilities.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya said the legislation and its action plan must also be considered when reviewing constitutional changes.

“It must also have a bearing on our constitution about what we do and what we turn into law,” Mr Koya said.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate urged the Government not to delay work already underway, particularly on legislation covering traditional knowledge and intellectual capital.

He said existing initiatives should continue while the action plan was being developed.