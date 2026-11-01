Juvenile, youth charged over alleged Wailada robbery

A juvenile and a 19-year-old youth will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today, charged with allegedly assaulting a man and robbing him of his phone in Wailada.

The pair allegedly targeted the 29-year-old man on the night of October 23, 2026.

They were arrested in Suvavou and have each been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Both accused will be produced in court today, Monday, November 2, 2026.



