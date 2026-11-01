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Juvenile, youth charged over alleged Wailada robbery

The pair allegedly targeted the 29-year-old man on the night of October 23, 2026.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 09:00

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A juvenile and a 19-year-old youth will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today, charged with allegedly assaulting a man and robbing him of his phone in Wailada.

The pair allegedly targeted the 29-year-old man on the night of October 23, 2026.

They were arrested in Suvavou and have each been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

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Both accused will be produced in court today, Monday, November 2, 2026.


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