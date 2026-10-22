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Maritime Security Strategy sets tight deadlines for key reforms

Five-year plan includes expanded surveillance using drones, sensors and advanced analytics.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 17:00

Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC) in Lami, Fiji . Photo. GHD

Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC) in Lami, Fiji .

Photo. GHD

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs must set up the Maritime Senior Officials Committee, and the Republic of Fiji Navy must formalise the Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC) in Lami, within the first three months of Year One of Fiji’s Maritime Security Strategy.

Regulations for the Maritime Powers Act 2026 are due by the fourth quarter of Year One, with the Ministry also in charge.

The Committee will be chaired by the Permanent Secretary responsible for defence and will work under the general policy direction of the National Security Council. It will review progress every quarter.

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The centre in Lami was built by Australia.

Key dates in the first two years:

  • Year 1, third quarter: a report on the roles of all maritime agencies
  • Year 1: a Navy-led joint operations doctrine for patrols
  • Year 1: risk checks on critical infrastructure and maritime cyber systems
  • Year 2: a first shared national maritime picture, joining ship tracking, Customs and radar feeds
  • Year 2: a security gap check at ports by the Ports Authority

The Strategy wants fewer separate command rooms. It says “Fiji has too many siloed maritime security activities” and will move other operations centres into the Lami centre.

A mid-term review is set for Year 3, when Phase Two begins. By Year 4, the full shared maritime picture should be running.

By Year 5, drones, sensors and analytics should be in use, with wider surveillance across the Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Strategy will also get a five-year review and refresh.

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