National intelligence overhaul under consideration

The Government is considering a more centralised national intelligence system, with possible new legislation, including anti-espionage laws, to be examined as part of a review expected to report by March 2027.

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua told Parliament the review would identify gaps in Fiji’s current intelligence arrangements and consider the legislative changes needed to establish a national framework.

He was responding to Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya, who asked whether the reforms would include anti-espionage laws and how these would protect people’s constitutional rights and freedoms.

Mr Tikoduadua said the consultation would examine the strengths and weaknesses of the existing system, including legislative requirements.

He stressed that any framework must operate within the law and respect human rights.

“Everyone is doing it independently right now,” he said, referring to Government agencies collecting and handling intelligence without a single mechanism to coordinate their assessments.

“At its core, this initiative is about ensuring that Fiji’s national leaders have access to timely, accurate and coordinated intelligence to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex security environment.”

He said no decision had been made on the final structure, but the ministry had been tasked with leading the review.

New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service is providing technical assistance during the initial phase, while Fiji’s national security institutions will lead consultations and develop recommendations.

A final options paper is expected to be submitted to the National Security Council by March 2027.