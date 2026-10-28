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Taveuni needs dedicated traffic officer, says bus operator

Taveuni Buses Limited operations manager Prakash Sami says stronger enforcement is needed to protect students, pedestrians and public service vehicle operators.

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 14:00

Taveuni Buses operations manager Prakash Sami.

Taveuni Buses operations manager Prakash Sami.

Photo: Devisha Prakash

Taveuni Buses Limited operations manager Prakash Sami has called on the Fiji Police Force to deploy a dedicated traffic officer and a suitable enforcement vehicle to Taveuni following a series of road accidents.

Mr Sami said the accidents posed a significant threat to the safety of students, pedestrians, public service vehicle (PSV) operators and the general public.

He recalled a recent accident involving a twin-cab vehicle, an unidentified driver and a passenger on the Vuna South Cape public road.

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The incident followed another serious accident at Burotu, Taveuni, which reportedly resulted in one fatality and severe injuries to several people.


From left: Vuna accident and Burotu accident.

From left: Vuna accident and Burotu accident.


Last month, a student was also struck by a vehicle at Mua while attempting to board a school bus.

“Our bus drivers are increasingly concerned about student safety, particularly when motorists fail to slow down, exercise caution and respect school buses stopping to pick up or drop off students,” Mr Sami said.

“These dangerous driving practices place the lives of children at serious risk.

“The increasing number of suspected intoxicated and disorderly drivers on public roads is also creating difficulties for our PSV drivers, who are responsible for transporting passengers safely every day.”

Mr Sami urged police to introduce regular roadside checkpoints, vehicle inspections, and licence and permit checks, as well as enforce laws against suspected drink-driving and reckless driving.

He said stronger enforcement would also discourage operators from carrying passengers in public service vehicles without the required licences and permits.

“I also request increased police monitoring around school bus routes, student pick-up and drop-off points, and other high-risk areas, particularly during school travel hours,” he said.

“Stronger enforcement and a visible police presence would help protect schoolchildren, support responsible PSV operators, and reassure the public that road safety is being taken seriously.”

Mr Sami said road safety was a shared responsibility, but effective enforcement was essential to prevent further injuries and loss of life.

“We cannot afford to wait for another serious accident before taking decisive action,” he said.

“I respectfully urge the relevant authorities to treat this matter as urgent and provide a response outlining the measures that can be taken to improve traffic enforcement and public safety on Taveuni.”

When contacted yesterday, Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the Divisional Police Commander North had assured her that he would look into the issues raised by Mr Sami.

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