Vosarogo to take over Employment portfolio, PM confirms

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo will take over the Employment Minister portfolio.

Speaking in an interview this evening, Mr Rabuka said he believed Mr Vosarogo had the legal background needed to handle the role.

“He is a lawyer, and I believe he would be able to handle the portfolio,” Mr Rabuka said.

On the appointment of an Attorney-General, Mr Rabuka said none of his current Cabinet colleagues was suitable for the position, meaning the search would have to extend beyond Parliament.

“None of them can take this. We have to look outside now,” he said.

The Attorney-General’s portfolio will remain vacant until a suitable candidate from outside Parliament is found.



