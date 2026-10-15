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Vosarogo to take over Employment portfolio, PM confirms

He says Filimoni Vosarogo’s legal background makes him suitable for the Employment portfolio.

Thursday 15 October 2026 | 20:30

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo at the Cakaudrove Provincial Council on June 3, 2026.

Talei Roko

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo will take over the Employment Minister portfolio.

Speaking in an interview this evening, Mr Rabuka said he believed Mr Vosarogo had the legal background needed to handle the role.

“He is a lawyer, and I believe he would be able to handle the portfolio,” Mr Rabuka said.

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On the appointment of an Attorney-General, Mr Rabuka said none of his current Cabinet colleagues was suitable for the position, meaning the search would have to extend beyond Parliament.

“None of them can take this. We have to look outside now,” he said.

The Attorney-General’s portfolio will remain vacant until a suitable candidate from outside Parliament is found.


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