Editorial: Standards must mean something

The Government is once again facing questions about judgement, consistency and the stand­ards it expects of those entrusted with public office.

Following Siromi Turaga's resignation as Acting At­torney-General, Lynda Tabuya has declared herself qualified for the position and says she would be hon­oured to take it.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that her name is among those being assessed.

There is nothing wrong with asking whether a can­didate meets the legal requirements for the job. But qualification is only part of the question. Suitability matters just as much, particularly for the country's chief legal adviser.

Ms Tabuya's earlier controversy involving a private video cannot, by itself, determine her suitability. The unauthorised circulation of intimate material is a serious invasion of privacy, and no one should be judged solely on being a victim of it.

However, the Government cannot ignore the ques­tions raised by its own handling of ministerial ac­countability. Mr Rabuka removed Ms Tabuya from Cabinet in December 2024, citing the standards ex­pected of a minister.

Now, following Mr Turaga's de­parture amid another explicit-video controversy, the possibility of Ms Tabuya taking over one of the coun­try's most important legal offices raises legitimate questions about consistency and judgement.

The circumstances surrounding the two cases are not necessarily identical. That makes it even more important for the Government to explain the princi­ples guiding its decisions, rather than leave the pub­lic to draw its own conclusions.

There is also the question of choice. Must the next attorney-general come from within the Govern­ment's ranks? The Constitution provides for an ap­pointment from outside Parliament if no eligible and suitable member from the Government's side is avail­able. The Government should be prepared to explain whether that option has been properly considered.

This is not about questioning Ms Tabuya's intelli­gence or legal qualifications. It is about recognising that the attorney-general's office demands credibil­ity, sound judgement, and public confidence.

Fiji does not need an appointment made simply be­cause someone is available and qualified on paper. It needs the right person for the job, chosen through a process the public can trust.

Standards must mean something. Otherwise, every decision risks becoming another test of the Govern­ment's credibility.



