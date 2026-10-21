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Tikoduadua yet to decide on NFP election ticket

The Defence Minister says he is still weighing his political future and will make a decision in the “not-too-distant future”.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 07:00

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua outside Parliament on August 17, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has yet to confirm whether he will contest the next General Election under the National Federation Party (NFP) banner.

He says he is still considering his political future.

“I’m still considering my political future,” he said.

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Mr Tikoduadua said a decision would come “in the not-too-distant future” and asked the public to respect that.

“I’ve been saying the same line all along, so just bear with me a little bit longer,” he said.

He did not confirm or rule out contesting under the NFP banner.

In August, Mr Tikoduadua said he was “looking at my options at this time” and that no other party had approached him.

In September, he declined to confirm or deny whether he would seek a People’s Alliance ticket, saying he was considering his future after the end of his term.

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