Hurdles rookie ready for Youth Olympic challenge

With just one year of hurdles training under his belt, Ilaisa Tabete is ready to represent Fiji at next month's Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Yaroi, Matuku, Lau, will be Fiji's sole representative in the hurdles event at the Games.

A student of International School Suva, Tabete previously competed in the 200 and 400 metres at the Coca-Cola Games, where he has been a regular competitor for about five years.

"It's really exciting for me, as this is my first time competing in an international tournament outside Oceania, and I'm looking forward to it," Tabete told SUNsports yesterday.

Tabete said his interest in hurdles began during the off-season last year when his coach, Albert Miller, encouraged him to try something new.

"We were training with Albert Miller, and he decided we would try something new each day. One day, he brought out the hurdles and had us try the event.

"Ever since that training session, I've developed an interest in hurdles. We continued training in the event, and now it has brought me this opportunity," he said.

Tabete said he found the event enjoyable from the beginning because he liked the combination of running and jumping.

"When I first started, it felt pretty easy because I enjoyed the motion of moving through the air. Combining running and jumping felt like the right fit for me, and I found my rhythm in the event," he said.

He trains under Miller with the Laucala Bay Eagles.

Tabete encouraged other aspiring hurdlers not to be intimidated by the barriers, saying confidence and consistency were important to mastering the event.

"I think most people hesitate when they see hurdles because running towards an obstacle can make it look taller than it really is. But it's largely a mental challenge.

"When you try something new, you just need to take that first step, stay committed and consistent, and eventually it becomes natural," he said.

Tabete represented Fiji in the under-16 400 metres at the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships, held at the National Stadium. Later that year, he was also selected for the under-15 basketball team and travelled to Canberra to compete.

Basketball remains his second sport, and he captained his under-17 team at this year's secondary schools competition, where they finished runners-up.

Tabete credited Miller for recognising his potential in hurdles and helping him develop in the event.

"I want to thank my coach, Albert Miller, who has been training me since 2023. He saw my potential in hurdles and has really worked to bring it out of me.

"I'm grateful that he introduced me to the event because I never imagined myself doing hurdles three or four years ago," he said.

He also acknowledged the support of his parents, Illuibau and Seini Tabete, who have backed him throughout his sporting journey.

"Without them, I don't think I would have pursued athletics as much as I have. They have always encouraged me to try new things and give them my best," he said.

Tabete also has maternal links to Moce, Lau.