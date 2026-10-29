Serua athletes lift standards ahead of nationals
The participating schools are Latianara Primary School, Lomary Primary School, Rampur Primary School, Deuba District School and Beqa Yanuca Primary School (BYPS).
Friday 30 October 2026 | 07:00
Updated 30 October 2026 | 11:58 FJT
Beqa Yanuca Primary School athletes during the Serua District Athletics competition at Thomson Park, Navua, on October 29, 2026.
Primary school athletes in Serua are raising their standards ahead of the National Primary School's athletics competition.
Students from the five schools in the province took part in a two-day Serua District Athletics competition at Thomson Park, Navua, yesterday.
Serua District Athletics Association coordinator Vika Lewaqiliqili told SUNsports the meet provided an opportunity for young athletes to improve their performances and prepare for the national competition. "We are thankful to our Lord Almighty for the beautiful weather, and I know it is all for the children," Lewaqiliqili said.
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The participating schools are Ratu Latianara Primary School, Lomary Primary School, Rampur Primary School, Deuba District School and Beqa Yanuca Primary School (BYPS).
She said BYPS returned to the competition after 19 years.
"They are really performing well in the different events so far," she said.
Athletes competed in events including the 200 metres, 1500 metres and field events such as the cricket ball throw.
Lewaqiliqili said the district has made progress since joining the national competition last year, particularly in meeting the standards set by Athletics Fiji.
She said coaches and team managers have been given competition guidelines to help prepare athletes for the national meet.
The competition continues today.