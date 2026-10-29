Serua athletes lift standards ahead of nationals

Primary school athletes in Serua are raising their standards ahead of the National Primary School's ath­letics competition.

Students from the five schools in the province took part in a two-day Serua District Athlet­ics competition at Thomson Park, Navua, yesterday.

Serua District Athletics As­sociation coordinator Vika Lewaqiliqili told SUNsports the meet provided an opportunity for young athletes to improve their performances and pre­pare for the national competi­tion. "We are thankful to our Lord Almighty for the beautiful weather, and I know it is all for the children," Lewaqiliqili said.

The participating schools are Ratu Latianara Primary School, Lomary Primary School, Rampur Primary School, Deuba District School and Beqa Yanuca Prima­ry School (BYPS).

She said BYPS returned to the competition after 19 years.

"They are really performing well in the different events so far," she said.

Athletes competed in events including the 200 metres, 1500 metres and field events such as the cricket ball throw.

Lewaqiliqili said the district has made progress since join­ing the national competition last year, particularly in meet­ing the standards set by Athlet­ics Fiji.

She said coaches and team managers have been given com­petition guidelines to help pre­pare athletes for the national meet.

The competition continues to­day.