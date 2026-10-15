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Football

Vosadora to captain Fiji at Youth Olympic Games

Coach Jose Gerardo has named a 10-member squad for the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal from October 31 to November 13.

Friday 16 October 2026 | 06:00

Fiji U17 girls’ futsal squad

Fiji U17 girls’ Futsal squad.

The Fiji Under-17 girls’ Futsal team is in the final phase of preparations for the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

Head coach Jose Gerardo has finalised his 10-member squad for the Games, which will be held from October 31 to November 13.

“This camp is an important part of our preparations for the Youth Olympic Games,” he said.

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“Our focus is on improving the players’ technical skills, fitness and understanding of how we want to play as a team.”

Gerardo named Salanieta Tausokula Vosadora as captain, with Teonila Levuiciva and Vilomena Lutumaitoga Batirerega serving as vice-captains.

“Representing Fiji on the Olympic stage is a special opportunity for these young girls,” Gerardo said.

“We want them to work hard, grow in confidence and be ready to give their best for the country.”

Fiji is in Pool A alongside hosts Senegal, Colombia and Ukraine.

The futsal matches will be played from November 1 to 12 at the Iba Mar Diop Complex, with the finals scheduled for Dakar Arena.


Fiji Under-17 girls’ Futsal squad: Salanieta Tausokula Vosadora (captain), Teonila Levuiciva (vice-captain), Tarusila Qerawaqa Maivunidawa, Kinisimere Botesulu, Akanisi Katonitabua, Melania Diraitabe Keresoni, Nauseeba Azharia, Seini Tadulala Kaliseiwaqa, Vilomena Lutumaitoga Batirerega (vice-captain) and Beatrice Hariet Beverly Qaniuci.


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