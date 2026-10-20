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Rugby League

Big test looms for Bulikula

The PNG captain expects to return after missing the opening win over France through injury.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 05:00

Fiji Bulikula players and officials with fans

Fiji Bulikula players and officials with fans in Newcastle, Australia, on October 20, 2026.

Photo: FNRL

Papua New Guinea Orchids captain Elisie Albert has indicated she is available for their second Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) match against Fiji Bulikula on Saturday.

Albert was injured and rested for last Saturday’s RLWC opener against France, which the Orchids won convincingly 58-4 in Port Moresby.

“I should play against Fiji and they’re a good side,” the Parramatta Eels prop in the NRLW told NRL.com.

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“For us, the focus is on ourselves and what we can do. We’ve got to fix what we can fix before playing Fiji.”

Orchids head coach Craig Sandercock said the players had trained hard since arriving in camp.

“Training is going really well. The girls are really training hard and are picking up a lot of new things,” Sandercock said.

He said crowd support and the scorching heat at Santos National Football Stadium had played a significant role in their success.

Albert has urged the people of Papua New Guinea to get behind the team as they look to make a statement on the global stage.

“I’d say just come out and support. I think we need all the support we can get. The support we’ve been getting is overwhelming,” Albert said.

“There’s still going to be people out there who are going to be throwing shades and stuff, but you come on the field and you see us play; and then you can throw shades after.”

The Bulikula arrived in Port Moresby yesterday.


Tuqiri: Bulikula should have won

The Jone Wesele-coached side suffered an 18-12 loss to former three-time RLWC champions New Zealand last Sunday.

Former Fijian and Australian international Lote Tuqiri, who was at the game in a commentary role for RLWC26 host broadcaster Channel Seven, believed the Bulikula should have won.

“It was an amazing effort,” Tuqiri told NRL.com.

“I didn’t even see that from them, to be honest. No-one did. And they probably should have won. It was a bit like the Kiwis and Kangaroos last Thursday night.

“That’s the benchmark now. I was really impressed by their scramble defence … and their kicking game was spot-on too — a lot better than the Kiwis — and that was unexpected.

“I’m really happy for them, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they progress from here.”

Before the team left for Port Moresby, they were visited by fans led by former Fiji Bati, Kangaroos and Newcastle Knights star winger Akuila Uate.

The match kicks off at 2.15pm.

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