Potter: We’re going there to win

Veterans Viliame Kikau and Api Koroisau are likely to take up leadership roles for the Fiji Bati at next month’s Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in Australia.

Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter confirmed this to SUNsports yesterday.

This follows the retirement of former Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica on medical grounds last month.

"They'll be leaders regardless of whether they're captains or not," Potter said.

"They're up there with Jahream Bula, so they're probably our stars."

The 40-member squad is made up mostly of National Rugby League (NRL) players, with some players from the New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland Cup competitions.

Potter said he had also included a few players from the Super League competition.

"We're not going there to lose, we're going there to win," he said.

"We've got to at least win two games in our pool games."

Potter said the team will need to be in form if they are to cause an upset at the World Cup.

"We've got a shortage of numbers in the fullback, halfback and front row positions, so we've got three local players to fill in those positions," he said.

"If something goes wrong, whether it be an injury or suspension, we've got some fillers there to come in for us."

Potter will announce the final 23-member squad on October 6.

"I look forward to working with these players and I can't wait for the World Cup to happen," he said.

"We have Cook Islands, Australia and New Zealand, so it's going to be tough."

Potter said one week of training would be enough for the team to connect and strategise.

The Fainu brothers from the NRL West Tigers were also named in Potter's 40-member squad.

"We have to put them in otherwise they won't qualify for the 23-member squad," Potter said.

"That's still pending at the moment. We're still waiting, so the international board will be meeting and we're hopeful of a positive outcome," Potter said.

The Fiji Bati team will arrive in the country on October 4 for their World Cup preparations.



