Rugby League

Potter: We’re going there to win

This follows the retirement of former Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica on medical grounds last month.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 10:00

Updated 04 September 2026 | 11:06 FJT

Viliame Kikau and Jahream Bula

Viliame Kikau and Jahream Bula

Veterans Viliame Kikau and Api Koroisau are likely to take up leadership roles for the Fiji Bati at next month’s Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in Australia.

Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter confirmed this to SUNsports yesterday.

This follows the retirement of former Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica on medical grounds last month.

Related stories

"They'll be leaders regardless of whether they're captains or not," Potter said.

"They're up there with Jahream Bula, so they're probably our stars."

The 40-member squad is made up mostly of National Rugby League (NRL) players, with some players from the New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland Cup competitions.

Potter said he had also included a few players from the Super League competition.

"We're not going there to lose, we're going there to win," he said.

"We've got to at least win two games in our pool games."

Potter said the team will need to be in form if they are to cause an upset at the World Cup.

"We've got a shortage of numbers in the fullback, halfback and front row positions, so we've got three local players to fill in those positions," he said.

"If something goes wrong, whether it be an injury or suspension, we've got some fillers there to come in for us."

Potter will announce the final 23-member squad on October 6.

"I look forward to working with these players and I can't wait for the World Cup to happen," he said.

"We have Cook Islands, Australia and New Zealand, so it's going to be tough."

Potter said one week of training would be enough for the team to connect and strategise.

The Fainu brothers from the NRL West Tigers were also named in Potter's 40-member squad.

"We have to put them in otherwise they won't qualify for the 23-member squad," Potter said.

"That's still pending at the moment. We're still waiting, so the international board will be meeting and we're hopeful of a positive outcome," Potter said.

The Fiji Bati team will arrive in the country on October 4 for their World Cup preparations.


News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiRugbyRugby League News

Most popular

More than 11,000 Fijians across 2,557 households in six provinces have benefited from the National Universal Service Scheme.
Nation

Koro school’s long search for a signal ends

SCGF launches digital tools for sugar growers
Nation

Digital push to future-proof Fiji’s sugar industry

former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad
Courts and Law

Court to rule on hearsay objection in Biman Prasad trial today

The two-day tournament will be held on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, bringing together experienced golfers and emerging players.
Golf

140-plus golfers expected for Fiji Open

Willam Valentine, President Mohin Rafiq, Shaheel Valentine and Mohammed Ayman. Photo: FANCA
Football

Nadi targets host in B.O.G opener

Flying Fijians interim defence coach David Ellis
Rugby

A New force in defence

From left: Isoa Codrokadroka and Vishal Krishna with their paintings.
Lifestyle

Inmate artists use painting to tell stories of faith and family

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa.
Health

Nearly 6,000 flu cases recorded as health facilities face pressure

Hospital director and chief executive officer Dr Krupali Tappoo said the international collaboration was helping ensure children could access critical treatment regardless of their families’ financial circumstances.
Health

Free heart surgeries bring global specialists to Fiji