Prop ready to do Fiji proud at RLWC

Fiji Bulikula's lone local ­based player Naomi Tegu (pictured) is relishing her selection to play in their first Women's Rugby League World Cup (WRLWC).

The USP (University of the South Pacific) Raiders prop was sur­prised by her selection after re­ceiving the call from the selectors on Sunday.

Speaking to SUNsports yester­day following the official team an­nouncement, Tegu said represent­ing Fiji at the World Cup is a major achievement.

"I was not expecting to be selected for the Bulikula squad," she said.

"I was at home with my family and I finally got the call from the selectors on Sunday.

"I'm grateful to the selectors for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent my coun­try.

"I can only thank God Almighty for guiding me through my rugby league career.

"It's a massive achievement and I'm ready for the challenge."

Hailing from Nabukelevu in Ka­davu, she made her Bulikula debut last year and was part of the side that won the World Cup qualifi­ers in Canada under former head coach Joe Rabele.

"This is my first World Cup and it's another level, and I'm looking forward to it," she said.

Tegu also encouraged young girls aspiring to pursue a career in women's rugby league, urging them to remain committed to their goals.