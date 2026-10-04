Racing 92 lock hails Fijian teammates
Racing scored eight tries to secure their first home win of the season, with Yato among Perpignan's three try scorers.
Monday 05 October 2026 | 11:00
From left: Vinaya Habosi, Seru Uru, Warne Naituvi and Nathan Hughes during their 55-25 win over Perpignan in their Top 14 round five clash on October 3, 2026.
Photos: Racing 92 and Icon Sport
Racing 92 lock Fabien Sanconnie has praised the performance of the club's Fijian-heavy backline followimg their 55-25, win over Peceli Yato's Perpignan in yesterday's Top 14 Round Five clash.
Racing scored eight tries to secure their first home win of the season, with Yato among Perpignan's three try scorers.
Racing's backline featured Josua Tuisova and Vinaya Habosi in midfield, with Warne Naituvi and Selesitino Ravutaumada on the wings.
Seru Uru started at blindside flanker, while Nathan Hughes came off the bench to score in the 78th minute.
Sanconnie said the Fijians' power and speed played a key role in Racing's bonus-point victory.
"I don't know how many defenders they beat, but we'll have to keep track," Sanconnie said.
"It's definitely better to have them on your side than on the opposing team.
"It's always impressive because, physically, they're capable of winning every duel and then creating opportunities for their teammates.
"It's always satisfying to have them playing alongside you.
"Now, we need consistency in the upcoming matches, whether it's in Toulon or even the next home games.
"We need to maintain this momentum to keep winning," he added.
Meanwhile, Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a try in Lyon's 28-51 loss to Bordeaux.
Top 14 Round 5 results
- Bordeaux , 51-28 Lyon
- Bayonne 35-32 Stade Francais Paris,
- Perpignan Racing 92, 25-55
- La Rochelle Clermont, 38-18
- Vannes 40-43 Pau
- Castres 7-7 Toulouse