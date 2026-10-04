Racing 92 lock hails Fijian teammates

Racing 92 lock Fa­bien Sanconnie has praised the performance of the club's Fijian-heavy backline followimg their 55-25, win over Peceli Yato's Perpig­nan in yesterday's Top 14 Round Five clash.

Racing scored eight tries to secure their first home win of the season, with Yato among Perpignan's three try scorers.

Racing's backline fea­tured Josua Tuisova and Vinaya Habosi in mid­field, with Warne Naituvi and Selesitino Ravutau­mada on the wings.

Seru Uru started at blindside flanker, while Nathan Hughes came off the bench to score in the 78th minute.

Sanconnie said the Fi­jians' power and speed played a key role in Rac­ing's bonus-point victory.

"I don't know how many defenders they beat, but we'll have to keep track," Sanconnie said.

"It's definitely better to have them on your side than on the opposing team.

"It's always impres­sive because, physically, they're capable of win­ning every duel and then creating opportunities for their teammates.

"It's always satisfying to have them playing along­side you.

"Now, we need consist­ency in the upcoming matches, whether it's in Toulon or even the next home games.

"We need to maintain this momentum to keep winning," he added.

Meanwhile, Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a try in Lyon's 28-51 loss to Bor­deaux.

Top 14 Round 5 results