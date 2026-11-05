Protecting indigenous rights must go hand in hand with preserving Fiji’s multicultural future, says Ba Provincial Council chairman Meli Tora.

Mr Tora said indigenous stewardship and the contributions of other ethnic communities must remain central to the province’s development agenda.

Speaking at the inaugural Ai Vola ni Gauna Vou gala dinner at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort last week, he said the 24 Matinitu vanua in Ba represented an important inheritance of identity, customs, relationships and traditional knowledge.

He said this inheritance must be protected while ensuring communities of different ethnic backgrounds continued to feel valued and welcomed.

“The protection of indigenous rights and the security of our multicultural future must be pursued together,” he said.

Mr Tora stressed that recognising indigenous rights was not a rejection of Indo-Fijians, other ethnic communities or immigrants who had invested their lives and resources in Ba.

He specifically acknowledged Indo-Fijian families who had established businesses, served communities and raised generations in the province.

“You are welcome in Ba, and your contributions matter to our future. You are treated as the children of Ba,” he said.

He said the province wanted these families to remain, prosper, invest and raise their children with confidence.

Mr Tora said indigenous stewardship should be demonstrated through wisdom, generosity, responsibility and mutual respect.

“Our vision is not a competition between communities. It is to be the spirit of partnership, founded on mutual respect,” he said.

He said Ba’s future depended on strengthening relationships, protecting cultural heritage and creating economic opportunities for everyone.