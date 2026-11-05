Today's paperLoginSign up
Culture

Indigenous rights, multiculturalism must go hand in hand, says Tora

Provincial leader says indigenous rights and multiculturalism are complementary goals.

Thursday 05 November 2026 | 12:00

Updated 05 November 2026 | 13:26 FJT

Save
Youths of the Ba Province.

Youths of the Ba Province.

Photo: Supplied

Protecting indigenous rights must go hand in hand with preserving Fiji’s multicultural future, says Ba Provincial Council chairman Meli Tora.

Mr Tora said indigenous stewardship and the contributions of other ethnic communities must remain central to the province’s development agenda.

Speaking at the inaugural Ai Vola ni Gauna Vou gala dinner at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort last week, he said the 24 Matinitu vanua in Ba represented an important inheritance of identity, customs, relationships and traditional knowledge.

Related stories

He said this inheritance must be protected while ensuring communities of different ethnic backgrounds continued to feel valued and welcomed.

“The protection of indigenous rights and the security of our multicultural future must be pursued together,” he said.

Mr Tora stressed that recognising indigenous rights was not a rejection of Indo-Fijians, other ethnic communities or immigrants who had invested their lives and resources in Ba.

He specifically acknowledged Indo-Fijian families who had established businesses, served communities and raised generations in the province.

“You are welcome in Ba, and your contributions matter to our future. You are treated as the children of Ba,” he said.

He said the province wanted these families to remain, prosper, invest and raise their children with confidence.

Mr Tora said indigenous stewardship should be demonstrated through wisdom, generosity, responsibility and mutual respect.

“Our vision is not a competition between communities. It is to be the spirit of partnership, founded on mutual respect,” he said.

He said Ba’s future depended on strengthening relationships, protecting cultural heritage and creating economic opportunities for everyone.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Rape
Courts and Law

Supreme Court slashes sentence over 'double counting' errors

Three accused, including two juveniles, have appeared in court over the death of 28-year-old Filipe Bulimaibau in Suva.
Courts and Law

Trio remanded after alleged fatal assault in Suva

court
Courts and Law

Supreme Court overturns Goundar convictions, orders retrial

Youngstars FC
Football

Youngstars ready

Kitione Kamikamica played his last match with Vannes on September 12, 2025.
Rugby

Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker

FRU board chairman John Sanday.
Rugby

Tonga eyes Skipper Cup entry

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.
What's On

Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

taxi
Transport

Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister

Melbourne Cup hats
Entertainment

Melbourne Cup luncheon celebrates Fiji-Australia ties