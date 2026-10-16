‘Handwashing should be a lifelong habit’

A simple habit such as washing hands properly can prevent illness, reduce hospital visits and improve school attendance, according to health officials supporting a Global Handwashing Day awareness programme in Lautoka.

The message was reinforced during activities on Wednesday organised by Ocean Soaps at Korovuto College and the Girmit Centre, where students, teachers and health professionals gathered to promote good hygiene practices under the theme, "Be a Handwashing Hero".

Divisional Medical Officer Western, Dr Abdul Shah, said handwashing remained one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of disease and should become a lifelong practice.

“Hand washing should become a lifelong habit, not just an occasional practice,” Dr Shah said.

He said proper hand hygiene could significantly reduce the spread of diarrhoeal illnesses and respiratory infections, stressing that responsibility for promoting handwashing extended beyond individuals to parents, teachers, healthcare workers and community leaders.

To illustrate the impact of basic hygiene, Dr Shah shared the story of a child who was frequently admitted to hospital with diarrhoeal illness before health workers educated the family on proper handwashing.





School students of west schools during the Global Handwashing Day 2026 at Girmit Centre in Lautoka.





Following the change, the family experienced fewer illnesses and hospital visits, the child attended school more regularly and the household faced less financial strain.

Dr Shah also referenced research showing people touch their faces numerous times every hour, creating opportunities for germs to spread if hands are not clean.

Ocean Soaps used the programme to teach students proper handwashing techniques through interactive demonstrations, while encouraging them to wash their hands before meals, after using the toilet, after outdoor activities and whenever their hands were visibly dirty.

Director of Punjas Group, Chetan Punja, said the company's commitment extended beyond producing hygiene products.

“As a company with brands like Bodyguard, MedX, Coral, Ezy Clean, Dash, Pearl, Ocean Naturals and Victory that have been part of Fijian households for decades, we believe our role extends beyond the products we make,” he said.

Mr Punja said the company wanted to help children understand how simple hygiene habits could protect not only themselves but also their families and communities.

Chief Marketing Officer Gopal Jadhav said educational initiatives played an important role in helping children develop healthy habits early in life and apply them in their daily routines.

For Ocean Soaps, the campaign is about more than selling hygiene products. It is about empowering children with knowledge that can improve health outcomes and contribute to healthier households and communities across Fiji.