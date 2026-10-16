Nature’s harvest keeps Ranadi earning at 67

At 67, widow Kinisimere Ranadi has found a way to support herself and contribute to her family’s needs, turning fruits gathered from nearby bushes into a daily source of income.

Living at Navau in Ba with her children and grandchildren, Ms Ranadi relies on nature’s harvest to keep her small roadside business running, selling tamarind, green mangoes, cherimoya and ber fruit to passing customers.

Originally from Cuvu in Nadroga, the mother of seven and grandmother of six began selling her produce at the roadside last year after previously selling at the market.

From Monday to Saturday, she gathers fruits growing in the bushes near her home, prepares them for sale and sets up her roadside stall at Navau.

For Ms Ranadi, the business offers more than an income. It gives her the independence to support herself without relying entirely on her children.

“What you see here is what I gather from the bushes near my house,” she said.

She collects tamarind from nearby trees and prepares it for sale. She also gathers unripe mangoes, cuts them into pieces and dries them under the hot sun before selling them in small heaps.

The dried green mangoes are popular with Indo-Fijian customers who use them to prepare traditional-style green mango pickles.

Cherimoya and ber fruit are also part of her roadside selection, with the surrounding vegetation providing much of the produce she sells.

“I do not have to work hard to plant these fruits or make them grow. I just gather them and sell them. I get money every day,” she said.

Ms Ranadi said the location had made it easier to continue working, with her roadside stall close to home and convenient for her daily routine.

She can decide when to start selling and how to manage her business, giving her a level of freedom she values.

“I sell here from Monday to Saturday. This is a good location for me to sell my produce. I help support my family and myself. I do not rely on anyone else to support me, including my children. The income I earn from selling these fruits helps me survive,” she said.

“The good thing about selling here is that it is close to my home, and I am my own boss. I decide what time I want to come and sell my fruits and produce.”

For Ms Ranadi, the bushes surrounding Navau have become an important source of livelihood, allowing her to turn readily available natural produce into cash without the costs associated with establishing a plantation.

Her story is one of resourcefulness and determination, showing how a small roadside business can help an older woman maintain her independence while contributing to her family’s needs.

At an age when many people may be looking towards retirement, Ms Ranadi continues to gather, prepare and sell her produce, making a living on her own terms.