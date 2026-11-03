Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

Families, youths and members of the public are being invited to celebrate Diwali in a unique way as the Dream Diwali Mela 2026 introduces its first-ever Diwali Night Market in Suva this weekend.

The two-day event will be held on November 6 and 7, from 10am to 10pm, at the Dream Event Centre, Harris Plaza, Khalsa Road, Suva.

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.

SSDPSF Assistant National Secretary Varish Prasad said the initiative would provide an opportunity for families, particularly young people, to come together and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.

He welcomed the introduction of the night market concept, describing it as an exciting initiative that would offer a different experience for those celebrating the festival.

Mr Prasad also acknowledged Dream Events Fiji for organising the event and creating an opportunity to strengthen community participation during the festive season.

He encouraged members of the public to attend the two-day celebration and enjoy the festivities.

The Dream Diwali Mela will be open to visitors from 10am to 10pm on both days.