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Marriott Fiji invites community to charity walk

Community members and visitors can join Marriott Fiji at Denarau Golf & Racquet Club on Saturday, with registration from 6.30am.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 13:00

Road to Give

Road to Give participants at last year's fundraising drive.

Photo: Supplied

Marriott Fiji is inviting the community, business partners and visitors to take part in Road to Give 2026, a charity fundraising event on Saturday at the Denarau Golf & Racquet Club, Nadi.

The event will begin with a five-kilometre walk or run, followed by breakfast, a fundraising programme, a charity auction and a marketplace featuring local female vendors.

This year’s event will support local female market vendors in partnership with UN Women Australia, helping create opportunities for women and strengthen community wellbeing.

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Participants can also take part in the charity auction, which will feature prizes and experiences donated by partners and Marriott properties, including Fiji Airways, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, Fiji, and South Sea Cruises.

The marketplace will give attendees an opportunity to shop locally and support women-owned businesses.

Road to Give is Marriott International’s annual fundraising initiative, bringing people together through physical activity and community engagement to support local causes.


Event details

  • Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
  • Venue: Denarau Golf & Racquet Club, Nadi
  • Registration: 6.30am
  • Walk or run: 7.30am
  • Entry fee: $50 for adults and $30 for children
  • Children aged three and under: Free

Pre-event registration is open. Proceeds will support local female market vendors.

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