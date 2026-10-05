More than 19,000 Year 8 students sit national exam

A total of 19,141 Year 8 students will sit the Fiji Year 8 Examination at 718 centres across the country.

The examination begins today, October 6, with the English paper and runs until Thursday, October 8.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro urged students to remain confident as they sit the external examination.

“I extend my heartfelt best wishes to each one of you as you prepare for the Fiji Year 8 Examination 2026.This examination will not only be a means of testing your knowledge and skills but will also be a testament to your hard work, commitment and perseverance,” said Mr Radrodro.

Mr Radrodro said preparing for examinations could bring a range of emotions, including excitement and anticipation.

He reminded students to have faith in what they had studied and to remember that the examination was only one part of their educational journey.

Mr Radrodro also called on parents, guardians and teachers to provide students with the support they needed to remain focused during the examination period.

He encouraged students to trust their abilities, remain calm and confident, and stay resilient and committed throughout the examination.

“I also take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all the hard working teachers, Head of Schools, support staff, parents and guardians for their individual support, dedication, and commitment in preparing our students for this important phase of their academic journey,” the Minister added.







