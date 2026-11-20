Youth representative and content creator Nitish Sharma has urged Fijians to stop voting for coup leaders and back “a third more neutral party”.

He named Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and George Speight as men who “did grave injustices to Fiji’s democracy”.

The 26-year-old said he singled out Mr Rabuka because he “initiated this with the 87 coup”.

“If you keep re-electing these coup leaders, we are reliving the past and we’re kind of digging up these old graves,” Mr Sharma said.

He said many iTaukei back Mr Rabuka while many Indo-Fijians back Mr Bainimarama, and both groups should drop their favourites in solidarity.

“The only way this country moves forward is if we put aside our differences and our favourites as well and vote for a third more neutral party, someone else who has more or less a clean slate,” he said.

Mr Sharma also called the constitution review rushed.

“Trying to enact sweeping constitutional reforms within the span of a few months is ludicrous,” he said.

He said the Government should leave it to the next government, and said a referendum would cost about $20 million, money that could go to the drought response.

He also rejected Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s explanation that the immunity provisions were a mistake.

“I’m not buying that part of it,” Mr Sharma said, adding that “something more sinister” was happening.

He described the coalition as “a three-legged stool which is falling apart”.