Fiji belongs to all of us who call it home: Roko Tui Bau

Roko Tui Bau Timoci Tavanavanua has condemned threatening remarks attributed to a senior teachers' union official, declaring that Fiji belongs to everyone and that respect for traditional chiefs does not place them above criticism.

In a strongly worded statement issued on October 9, the traditional leader of Tailevu and Kubuna rejected comments attributed to Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga about catching people who criticised chiefs and roasting them in earth ovens.

Roko Tui Bau said such threats had no place in Fiji and did not represent the views of the chiefs.

Mr Manumanunitoga has since apologised for the statement he made on his personal facebook post.

“The reference by Mr Manumanunitoga to catching people and “roasting” them in earth ovens crosses a line. That is not cultural pride, patriotism or respect. It is a threat of violence, and threats should never be normalised. That time is long gone. I reject this view. It does not represent the views of the chiefs.”

He said the country's traditional institutions deserved respect, but that did not mean they were beyond public scrutiny.

“And let us be very clear: respecting our chiefs does not mean placing them above accountability, criticism or public discussion. Traditional leadership can and should be respected while still being subject to legitimate questions about its role in a modern democratic nation. Those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

Roko Tui Bau said criticism of a chief should not automatically be interpreted as disrespect towards traditional leadership or the iTaukei community.

“It is mistake to think that if someone criticises a chief, it means they are being disrespectful towards our chiefs, the iTaukei. Sometimes criticism is simply criticism. If the argument is wrong, challenge it with facts and reason, not threats.”

Right to belong

Roko Tui Bau also defended the place of Fiji's migrant communities, including descendants of the girmitya, saying they had contributed immeasurably to the country's development.

He acknowledged the cession of Fiji to the British Crown in 1874 and the role of chiefs in the country's history, but stressed that Fiji was home to generations of people whose families had settled here.

“Nobody should have to apologise for being born in Fiji or for contributing to the country they call home.”

He said no community or institution had exclusive ownership of the country's future.

“Fiji belongs to all of us who call it home. No ethnic group, family, chiefly title, political affiliation or historical circumstance gives anyone a monopoly on the right to speak about our country's future.”

He urged Fijians to honour their ancestors without allowing historical divisions to determine their relationships today.

“We can honour our ancestors without inheriting their conflicts. We can respect our chiefs without surrendering our right to question them. And we can love Fiji without demanding that others remain silent.”

Reject threats

Roko Tui Bau said disagreements should be addressed through facts, reason and respectful debate rather than intimidation.

“If your position is strong, defend it with history, facts and reason. You should not need intimidation or threats to make your point.”

He also questioned how threatening language could be reconciled with Christian teachings.

“Apart from all this, where is the biblical principle of "Love thy neighbour." It makes a hypocrisy of our Christian values and principles when one preaches hate under the guise of respect.”

He stressed that respect could not be demanded through intimidation.

“Respect is earned and reciprocated not demanded at the point of a threat.”

Roko Tui Bau concluded by rejecting the FTA general secretary's remarks.

“I disagree and totally reject Mr Manumanuitoga’s comments.”