Fiji Police are preparing to increase foot patrols and strengthen their presence in towns and other key areas after identifying theft and robbery as major concerns ahead of the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said the need for greater police visibility was among the issues raised during a meeting of divisional police commanders this morning.

The meeting reviewed challenges from previous operations as police prepared to strengthen security during the busy festive period.

ACP Vusonilawe said policing divisions were already conducting operations, with a revised operational strategy expected early next month.

“The Fiji Police are ready for the festive season. At the moment, we are in the lead-up to the festive season, with all our policing divisions carrying out operations,” he said.

“We will re-strategise our operational concept early next month to address the challenges identified in our previous operations.”

Theft and robbery concerns

ACP Vusonilawe said the operational review highlighted theft and robbery as areas requiring attention.

Greater police visibility and increased foot patrols were identified as important measures to address those concerns.

“That is what came up in our analysis at the meeting this morning. We need to address all those challenges,” he said.

He said the issues identified during the review would be incorporated into festive season policing operations.

The aim was to improve police visibility and maintain a consistent presence in municipal areas.

ACP Vusonilawe said Police would continue reviewing their operational approach to ensure officers remained visible and responsive to challenges throughout the festive period.