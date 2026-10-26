Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Police plan more foot patrols amid festive season theft concerns

ACP Vusonilawe said policing divisions were already conducting operations, with a revised operational strategy expected early next month.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 18:00

Police on foot patrol.

Police on foot patrol.

Photo: Police Media Cell

Fiji Police are preparing to increase foot patrols and strengthen their presence in towns and other key areas after identifying theft and robbery as major concerns ahead of the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said the need for greater police visibility was among the issues raised during a meeting of divisional police commanders this morning.

The meeting reviewed challenges from previous operations as police prepared to strengthen security during the busy festive period.

Related stories

ACP Vusonilawe said policing divisions were already conducting operations, with a revised operational strategy expected early next month.

“The Fiji Police are ready for the festive season. At the moment, we are in the lead-up to the festive season, with all our policing divisions carrying out operations,” he said.

“We will re-strategise our operational concept early next month to address the challenges identified in our previous operations.”

Theft and robbery concerns

ACP Vusonilawe said the operational review highlighted theft and robbery as areas requiring attention.

Greater police visibility and increased foot patrols were identified as important measures to address those concerns.

“That is what came up in our analysis at the meeting this morning. We need to address all those challenges,” he said.

He said the issues identified during the review would be incorporated into festive season policing operations.

The aim was to improve police visibility and maintain a consistent presence in municipal areas.

ACP Vusonilawe said Police would continue reviewing their operational approach to ensure officers remained visible and responsive to challenges throughout the festive period.

Explore more on these topics

Police Investigation

Most popular

iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) chief executive officer Solomone Nata.
Nation

TLTB recovers $13m in unpaid land rent arrears

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.
Politics

Vosarogo fires back at SODELPA over 2022 FijiFirst vote

From left: Kelepi Lalawailevu of Palm Cove Villas, Fiji Chefs Association President Rakesh Kumar and Laucala Island pastry chef Warren Mave.
Business

Fiji on the International Culinary Stage

Ben - Volavola
Rugby

Flying Fijians avenge Japan defeat

nadroga - Skipper Cup
Rugby

Nalaga’s late double seals Skipper Cup title for Nadroga

Fiji Bulikula
Rugby League

Historic win boosts Bulikula’s World Cup semi-final hopes

Drug Free World Fiji founder, Kalesi Toga Volatabu, participated during the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue facilitated Election Candidate Preparatory training held in Labasa early this week.
Health

HIV advocacy calls for better follow-up care

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay brought cancer screening and preventative healthcare to the workplace this week
Health

Resort brings cancer screening to workplace

bsp
Personal Finance

BSP Life financial protection for young families in Fiji: Why starting early matters