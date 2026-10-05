Nation

Tabuya: Your wait for climate projects is evidence

She admitted finance "is not flowing at the speed or scale required" and said 1.5°C overshoot was imminent.

Monday 05 October 2026 | 13:30

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Photo: SPREP

Fijians waiting for seawalls, water systems and solar minigrids are being asked to put a timeframe on their wait as Government prepares to take their experiences directly into climate finance talks in Nadi on Thursday.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya yesterday urged youth, women, persons with disabilities, faith groups, workers and outer-island communities to share how long they had waited for climate projects and what could have made a difference.

"Tell us how long you waited for the seawall, the water system or the solar minigrid, and what would have made the difference," she said.

Related stories

"Those stories are the evidence Fiji will carry into the ministerial discussions on access to finance on Thursday."

Ms Tabuya spoke at the opening of Vale ni Vanua: The Knowledge Exchange at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau, before about 650 people.

She admitted finance "is not flowing at the speed or scale required" and said 1.5°C overshoot was imminent.

Ms Tabuya said Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will carry three messages to leaders: keep 1.5°C within reach, make finance reach communities and give the ocean its place in the climate agenda.

She also promised that after COP31, Fiji will report back on what was agreed, what was left open and how people's input was considered.

The main Pre-COP31 meeting is in Nadi from October 5 to 8, while the Leaders' component is in Tuvalu on October 5 and 6.

COP31 follows in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20.

Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, whose country is hosting Pre-COP31 with Fiji and Tuvalu, said the Pacific must be heard.

"None are more impacted than the nations of the Pacific," Mr Bowen said.

He said three of the four nations facing a real risk of being submerged are in the Pacific.

Mr Bowen said he will take 34 leaders, including heads of multilateral development banks, to Tuvalu today.

Explore more on these topics

EnvironmentClimate Change

Most popular

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.
Nation

Tabuya: Your wait for climate projects is evidence

Ana Masere with her lawyer, Viraat Anand, at the High Court in Lautoka. Photo: Mereleki Nai
Courts and Law

Masere to enter further plea over alleged social media posts

Vesi Villagers on Mali Island in Macuata have self-initiated a temporary seawall to counter climate change risks. 
Nation

Villagers fight to save land from the sea

Fiji confronts a significant rise in HIV cases with 2016 new diagnosis recorded in 2025. Photo: Aidsmap
Other Sports

Sports bodies urged to strengthen HIV safety protocols

Boxers
Boxing

Team Fiji boxers on track for historic Youth Olympics Debut

Lomaivuna Volleyball team
Volleyball

Fiji Volleyball eyes MSG games

Devotees take part in a Ganesh Chaturthi procession through Suva to Nasese, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Hindu festival.
Culture

Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission and Pasifika Communities Universities (PCU) - director Eci Naisele (left) and Pro Chancellor Akanisi Kedrayate 1.jpg
Technology

Universities struggle to detect students using AI