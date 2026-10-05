Tabuya: Your wait for climate projects is evidence

Fijians waiting for seawalls, water systems and solar minigrids are being asked to put a timeframe on their wait as Government prepares to take their experiences directly into climate finance talks in Nadi on Thursday.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya yesterday urged youth, women, persons with disabilities, faith groups, workers and outer-island communities to share how long they had waited for climate projects and what could have made a difference.

"Tell us how long you waited for the seawall, the water system or the solar minigrid, and what would have made the difference," she said.

"Those stories are the evidence Fiji will carry into the ministerial discussions on access to finance on Thursday."

Ms Tabuya spoke at the opening of Vale ni Vanua: The Knowledge Exchange at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau, before about 650 people.

She admitted finance "is not flowing at the speed or scale required" and said 1.5°C overshoot was imminent.

Ms Tabuya said Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will carry three messages to leaders: keep 1.5°C within reach, make finance reach communities and give the ocean its place in the climate agenda.

She also promised that after COP31, Fiji will report back on what was agreed, what was left open and how people's input was considered.

The main Pre-COP31 meeting is in Nadi from October 5 to 8, while the Leaders' component is in Tuvalu on October 5 and 6.

COP31 follows in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20.

Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, whose country is hosting Pre-COP31 with Fiji and Tuvalu, said the Pacific must be heard.

"None are more impacted than the nations of the Pacific," Mr Bowen said.

He said three of the four nations facing a real risk of being submerged are in the Pacific.

Mr Bowen said he will take 34 leaders, including heads of multilateral development banks, to Tuvalu today.