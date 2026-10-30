Undeclared pistol, bullets found on foreign yacht

An undeclared pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition were discovered aboard a foreign-flagged yacht at Vuda Marina following an intelligence-led operation by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS).

FRCS Maritime officers intercepted the vessel after intelligence-led risk assessments and conducted a targeted inspection, uncovering the firearm and ammunition that had not been declared by the yacht's owner.

The discovery has prompted FRCS to warn foreign yacht owners, skippers and crew that firearms and ammunition must be declared when entering Fiji waters.

The matter has been referred to the Fiji Police Force for further investigation and appropriate action.

FRCS chief executive officer Udit Singh said undeclared weapons posed a serious threat to border security and public safety.

"Undeclared firearms and ammunition pose a serious risk to Fiji’s border security and public safety. FRCS will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against individuals or vessels that fail to comply with our laws. All yacht operators entering Fiji are expected to provide complete and accurate declarations and cooperate fully with Customs and Police authorities," said Mr. Singh.

Strict declaration requirements

Under Fiji's Arms and Ammunition Act and Customs regulations, all firearms and ammunition carried aboard vessels entering Fiji must be declared to Customs officers at designated ports of entry.

These include Savusavu, Levuka, Suva, Denarau Marina, Vuda Marina, Lautoka and Rotuma.

Firearms and ammunition must be surrendered to Customs and held in secure custody by the Fiji Police Force for the duration of the vessel's stay.

Arrangements for their release before departure must be made directly with police.

All visiting yachts are also required to submit an Advance Notification/Inward Report (C2-C) at least 48 hours before arriving in Fiji.

The report must accurately declare all firearms, ammunition and other controlled items on board.

Failure to declare these items is a serious offence under Fijian law and may result in seizure, investigation and prosecution.

Marina supports border enforcement

Vuda Marina Fiji general manager and chief executive officer Adam Wade said Fiji remained a welcoming destination for international yachts, but compliance with the country's laws was essential.

“Declaring firearms is a straightforward legal requirement, and we urge all skippers to work transparently with our border authorities. I commend our dedicated border officers and maritime teams for their vigilance and hard work in keeping our waters secure,” he stated.

FRCS has urged visiting yacht operators to familiarise themselves with the requirements of the joint C2-C Form and comply with Customs and Police procedures.

Mariners seeking further information on vessel clearance and firearm surrender procedures can contact their nearest FRCS Maritime office or visit the FRCS website.