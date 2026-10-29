The Bose Levu Vakaturaga’s (BLV) awareness campaign to get iTaukei voters registered ahead of the December 9 referendum has raised questions about whether the chiefs’ body is promoting civic participation or mobilising support for constitutional change.

In an interview, BLV, or Great Council of Chiefs, chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula clarified that officials from the BLV secretariat were conducting awareness across the 14 provinces to encourage iTaukei people to register and update their electoral details ahead of the national referendum.

Ratu Viliame said the team was working alongside officials from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

He said the role, which included looking after the welfare of the people, was guided by the BLV Act.

On Tuesday, officials were at Kalabu Village, Nasinu, alongside Legal Aid Commission director Seremaia Waqainabete.

Mr Waqainabete is also conducting the PACE Programme (Public Awareness and Civic Education), which focuses on Constitution (Amendment) Bill 32.

During the awareness session, forms were distributed to those present to allow them to provide recommendations on each chapter of Bill 32.

When questioned about this, Ratu Viliame clarified that BLV members had been instructed to steer clear of Bill 32 and focus on empowering iTaukei people to participate in the democratic process of the referendum.

"That's our responsibility. It's the responsibility of the chiefs for the welfare, the well-being of their people," Ratu Viliame said.

"It's not my job to influence, to say yes or no, but to come to the referendum, have your say, and then it's for them to decide."

The awareness campaign was introduced after some BLV members raised concerns about the lack of awareness throughout the vanua.

Ratu Viliame said information he received from the Fiji Elections Office (FEO) showed that a considerable number of iTaukei living in the provinces had yet to register or update their electoral records.

However, comments by Tui Nabou Ratu Semi Matalau during the awareness session at Kalabu Village suggested the programme extended beyond voter registration, with the institution also expressing a clear interest in constitutional change.

Ratu Semi said the BLV was concerned that iTaukei people might not be adequately represented in the referendum if eligible voters were not registered in time. He linked this concern to the BLV's desire for a Constitution that protects and promotes iTaukei interests.

"The BLV is reminding us that we must preserve what is being called for as a constitution that protects, promotes and protects the iTaukei," Ratu Semi said.

He said the BLV had several resolutions and development plans that had not been implemented because they conflicted with the 2013 Constitution.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, commenting on the chiefs' involvement, said the initiative was guided by their own sense of chiefly patriotism and their desire to communicate their leadership message to the people.

Ratu Viliame said the BLV had agreed to suspend other secretariat operations and redirect funds towards the awareness campaign.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is funding its own activities through its budget.