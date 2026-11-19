Tropical Cyclone Xavier is showing signs of gradual weakening, with the powerful Category 4 system expected to drop to Category 3 intensity as it continues to affect the Northern Cook Islands.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that the cyclone poses no direct threat to Fiji at this stage.

As of midday today, Xavier remained a Category 4 system, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 knots (165 kilometres per hour) near its centre, with gusts reaching 125 knots (230 kilometres per hour).

The cyclone is currently slow-moving, with forecasters expecting further weakening.

Meanwhile, weather conditions across Fiji are expected to remain predominantly dry over the coming days and weeks.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said no major rainfall systems were currently expected to affect the country.

Although some areas may experience occasional rainfall, generally dry conditions are forecast to persist.

South-easterly trade winds are expected to prevail across the Fiji Group over the next few days.

The Fiji Meteorological Service, operating as the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Nadi, will continue closely monitoring Xavier and issuing updates as necessary.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow official weather updates and forecasts at www.met.gov.fj.