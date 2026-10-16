TC Wati named as first tropical cyclone of the season

The Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) has named Tropical Cyclone Wati as the first tropical cyclone of the 2026–2027 season.

The system was officially named this morning, by the FMS through its Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre Nadi.

TC Wati developed from Tropical Depression 01F and is currently tracking south-east towards the Cook Islands region, where it could intensify further, according to forecasts.

Fiji is not expected to be directly affected by the system at this stage.

However, communities in the Cook Islands, particularly those along the forecast track, are urged to remain alert and follow the latest advisories issued by their local meteorological service and emergency management authorities.

The FMS said it would continue monitoring TC Wati in its regional capacity and provide updates as necessary.

The public is encouraged to refer to the TC Wati forecast track maps for the system’s projected movement.