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TC Wati poses no threat to Fiji

It is forecast to pass close to Aitutaki as it strengthens to Category 2.

Sunday 18 October 2026 | 21:00

Updated 18 October 2026 | 22:06 FJT

Forecast map on the path of Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu

Forecast map on the path of Severe Tropical Cyclone Wati.

Photo: Fiji Meteorological Service

Tropical Cyclone Wati poses “absolutely zero threat” to Fiji, says Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) director Misaeli Funaki, as the system strengthens to Category 2 and tracks towards the southern Cook Islands.

Despite intensifying, TC Wati is not expected to approach Fiji, with the current forecast track taking the system towards Aitutaki in the southern Cook Islands.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of about 100 kilometres per hour near its centre, with gusts reaching 140km/h, as it moved south-southeast at approximately 14km/h.

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At 11am today, Cook Islands local time, TC Wati was located near 15.2 degrees south and 162.9 degrees west, about 220 kilometres south of Suwarrow.

The system is forecast to pass approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Aitutaki by 11am tomorrow, placing the island close to the cyclone’s projected path.

By 11pm tomorrow night, TC Wati is expected to be about 200 kilometres northeast of Palmerston Island and 310 kilometres northwest of Aitutaki.

Residents in the southern Cook Islands have been urged to remain vigilant, monitor official weather bulletins and take appropriate precautions as the cyclone advances.

The FMS continues to monitor the system and will provide updates as necessary.

For Fiji, Mr Funaki’s message is reassuring: TC Wati is not expected to threaten the country based on the current forecast.

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