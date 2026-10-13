Today's paperLoginSign up
Weather

Up to three cyclones forecast for Fiji this season

Met Office warns one to two systems could reach severe Category 3-5 strength as communities urged to stay prepared

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 06:00

weather update

Fiji is expected to experience a near-normal tropical cyclone season, with up to three cyclones forecast to pass through the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Of these, one to two could reach severe Category 3 to Category 5 strength.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service’s Tropical Seasonal Outlook 2026-2027, two to three tropical cyclones are likely to pass through Fiji’s EEZ during the 2026-27 season.

Of these systems, one to two are expected to intensify into severe tropical cyclones, reaching Category 3 to Category 5 strength.

Related stories

The outlook states that all parts of Fiji face an equal risk of being affected by tropical cyclones, underscoring the need for communities nationwide to remain vigilant throughout the season.

“Two to three tropical cyclones are likely to pass through Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone during the 2026-27 tropical cyclone season,” the outlook states.

“Of these, one to two tropical cyclones are likely to reach severe Category 3-5 intensity.”

Tropical cyclone activity typically peaks between January and February. However, the report warns that storms can develop at any time during the season and that out-of-season cyclones cannot be ruled out.

The forecast was developed using three past seasons with similar climate conditions: 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2015-16.

Based on these analogue years, forecasters expect near-normal tropical cyclone activity in Fiji, which is usually affected by about two cyclones each season.

The weather office has also cautioned against focusing solely on named cyclones, noting that tropical depressions and disturbances can cause significant damage.

“It does not take a direct hit or a severe tropical cyclone to cause considerable damage or life-threatening weather,” the outlook states.

“Tropical disturbances or depressions that do not attain cyclone intensity can and have previously caused strong winds, widespread heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding.”

The report highlights the significant impacts tropical depressions have historically had in Fiji, particularly through heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

Officials are urging residents to remain alert throughout the cyclone season and take all weather advisories and warnings seriously.

“All communities should remain alert and prepared throughout the tropical cyclone season and take heed of all advisories whenever they are issued,” the outlook states.

Explore more on these topics

FijiWeather Forecast

Most popular

People involved in the fishing sector gathered for the consultation in Labasa on October 12, 2026.
Nation

Fisherman urges Fisheries Ministry to review licensing process

Josua Vosawale making submissions during the consultation on the Yaqona (Kava) Bill at the Civic Centre in Labasa on October 13, 2026.
Nation

Kava businesses want clear, affordable registration

road accident
Nation

Two killed in crash after alleged dangerous overtaking

Jacob Goeppner and his fiancée Morgan at Burebasaga school grounds on October 3, 2026.
Rugby

American rugby player praises Fijian fans

Adrian Wong.
Badminton

Faith, family drive Adrian Wong’s badminton ambitions

Taniela Rainibogi during a training session on October 12, 2026.
Weightlifting

Weightlifting Fiji eyes New Zealand schools competition

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday

Fijian students keep their culture alive while studying in China
Culture

Students celebrate Fiji Day thousands of miles from home

Miss Valelevu Patrina Tavakayaca claimed Miss Personality at the Nasinu Festival on October 10, 2026. 
Entertainment

Miss Personality to champion drug, HIV awareness